FACT CHECK: Proposed sea lane law doesn’t allow PH to attack trespassers in WPS

The Philippines continues to seek peaceful negotiations with China about the territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea

Claim: The Philippines may soon be able to launch missiles aimed at unauthorized vessels venturing into the West Philippine Sea under the proposed Archipelagic Sea Lane Law.

Rating: FALSE

Supposedly quoting the statement from a video of Archipelagic Sea Lane Law author Senator Francis during an ANC interview, the narrator said that foreign vessels trespassing the Philippine exclusive economic zone could face missile strikes.

The video was posted following reports of increased sightings of Chinese militia vessels in the West Philippine Sea and China’s growing aggressive actions in the contested region.

The bottom line: The YouTube video misinterpreted Tolentino’s statements in the cited ANC interview. In the same ANC interview, the senator said that the proposed Archipelagic Sea Lane Law aims to provide guidelines to better monitor and regulate foreign vessels traveling through the “three nautical highways” within the Philippine EEZ.

Tolentino proposed the law as a way for the government, particularly the Philippine Coast Guard, to “focus the limited resources” it has on monitoring its territories. Neither Tolentino nor the bill’s provisions mention any rule allowing military forces to deploy missiles aimed at foreign vessels caught trespassing the Philippine archipelagic highways.

De-escalating tension: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to reiterate that the country is “not in the business to instigate wars” and has pushed to “de-escalate” tensions through nonviolent resistance.

The Philippine military forces said their rules of engagement fall “within the bounds of international law” in protecting the country’s sovereign rights. (AFP: Soldiers in Ayungin Shoal didn’t point gun at China Coast Guard)

