MISSING CONTEXT: Robredo asks staff to use cheap materials for a housing project

Claim: A video shows that Vice President Leni Robredo instructed her staff to use only the cheapest materials for a housing project. This is evidenced by a video of Robredo saying this.

A video shows that Vice President Leni Robredo instructed her staff to use only the cheapest materials for a housing project. This is evidenced by a video of Robredo saying this. Rating: MISSING CONTEXT

MISSING CONTEXT The facts: In the full video, Robredo was talking about an Angat Buhay Village model house that residents could copy if they wanted to. She also said that they did not need to copy the interiors of the model house, but it would give them an idea of how to do it inexpensively.

In the full video, Robredo was talking about an Angat Buhay Village model house that residents could copy if they wanted to. She also said that they did not need to copy the interiors of the model house, but it would give them an idea of how to do it inexpensively. Why we’re fact-checking this: After being taken down with 66,000 likes, the TikTok video was re-uploaded and once again circulated on the platform.

A TikTok video posted on April 7 by the user “decide.tamano” shows Vice President Leni Robredo saying that she asked her staff to source cheap materials for a housing project.

In the TikTok video, Robredo said, “Instructions ko lang po sa staff natin, ‘yung pang-equip, ‘yung pinakamura lang na gamit. ‘Wag ‘yung…‘wag yung mahal. ‘Yung pinakamura lang.” (My instruction to the staff is to use the cheapest materials for equipping [the house]. Not the expensive ones. Only the cheapest.)

To support Robredo’s statement, photos of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) distributing nipa shingles and coco lumber to residents affected by Super Typhoon Rolly were shown in the TikTok video.

After being taken down with 66,000 likes, this TikTok video was re-uploaded and once again re-circulated on the platform.

This video is missing context.

The clip of Robredo saying that she instructed her staff to use cheap materials was from a Facebook live video on February 19, where she presented the construction progress of the Angat Buhay Village in Lupi, Camarines Sur. The Angat Buhay Villages are part of the OVP’s post-typhoon rehabilitation efforts.

The “cheap materials” she referred to were the furniture for a model house in the village, and not the materials for the actual construction of the housing units. She said that her team equipped the model house with inexpensive furniture so that the residents could afford it when they try to furnish their own houses.

At the 1:20-1:41 timestamp, she said, “Ang sabi ko po, ayusin namin ‘yung isang parang model house para makita ng mga residents kung ano ‘yung possibility, ano ‘yung possibility na p’wede nilang…ano ‘yung mga options ng pag-ayos ng loob, para makita nila kung ano ‘yung pwede nilang gawin.” (I said, let’s fix one of the model houses so that the residents can see what the possibilities are… what are the options for fixing the interiors, so that they can see what they could do.)

The clip featured in the TikTok video can be seen at the 1:51-2:10 timestamp of the Facebook live. Robredo says: “Yung instructions ko lang po sa staff natin, ‘yung pang-equip [sa bahay], ‘yung pinakamura lang na gamit. ‘Wag ‘yung…‘wag yung mahal. ‘Yung pinakamura lang, para… para kaya ng tao kung gusto nilang gayahin [yung loob]. Hindi naman nila kailangang gayahin pero at least may idea lang sila kung paano gagawin.”

(My instruction to the staff is to use the cheapest materials for equipping [the house]. Not the expensive ones, only the cheapest, so that the people can afford it if they choose to copy [the interior design]. They don’t need to follow it but at least they can have an idea on how to do it.)

Aside from the one in Lupi, there are Angat Buhay Villages in Marawi and Albay, and two other towns in Camarines Sur, Sagñay and Calabanga.

The photos of the OVP’s distribution of nipa shingles and coco lumber was not part of the Angat Buhay Village project. Those materials were for 300 families affected by Super Typhoon Rolly in Barangay Sabang, Calabanga, Camarines Sur. The photos were uploaded on Facebook on November 9, 2020 by The Philippine Star.

Residents specifically asked for nipa shingles, coco lumber, laminated sacks, and abaca to be used as roof and walls for their temporary shelters, according to Robredo in a Facebook live on November 3, 2020. Super Typhoon Rolly made landfall on November 1, 2020.

The ground breaking for 37 housing units for the Angat Buhay Village in Calabanga took place on June 7, 2021. – Mariane Noelle Acol/Rappler.com

Mariane Noelle Acol is a Rappler Mover. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.