FALSE: Robredo didn’t give aid to Odette victims in Bohol

Vice President Leni Robredo flew to Bohol after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette and distributed relief aid

Claim: A screenshot of a Facebook comment says Vice President Leni Robredo went to typhoon-hit Bohol, but she did not provide any relief goods to the typhoon’s victims.

FALSE The facts: As part of the Office of the Vice President’s assessment of Bohol’s current situation, Robredo flew to the province after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette and distributed relief aid to the victims.

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the Facebook post has already garnered 3,000 reactions, 493 comments, and 1,000 shares.

On December 19, 2021, a Facebook page named “Blessed Be Philippines” posted a screenshot of a Facebook comment, claiming that Vice President Leni Robredo went to Typhoon Odette-hit Bohol without bringing any relief goods for the victims in the province.

In the said screenshot, the anonymous Facebook user wrote in the comment: “Mam may bagyo din po sa bikol pero pmnta ng bohol si leni may kasamang media ano yun? pa epal? Ppnta dun para mag display? walang dalang relief goods? Eh si BBM at SARAH nakapamigay na ..samantalang sya nanghihingi palang ng donation? May pang gastos sa Hadouken at pang bayad sa caravan tapos sya walang maibigay?”

(Ma’am, there is also a typhoon in Bicol but Leni went to Bohol with media in tow? What is that, a showoff? You only went there for display? Without bringing any relief goods? BBM and Sara were able to provide… while she is only asking for donations? You have money to spare for Hadouken and for caravan but you can’t give any here?)

Meanwhile, the Facebook page that posted the screenshot had this written in the caption of its post: “NamayBakitMoKamiIniwan hamagKa (Mother why did you abandon us).”

The claim in this post is false.

After the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in Bohol on December 17, Friday, Robredo flew to the province to conduct a firsthand assessment of its current situation so that her office can give the necessary assistance the locality needs. This is part of the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) relief operations.

On the same day, the Vice President met with local officials, including Bohol Governor Arthur Yap, Vice Governor Rene Relampagos, and Tagbilaran Mayor John Geesnell Yap, to coordinate the “relief and rebuilding efforts” of the OVP.

Robredo also went to Tagbilaran City’s evacuation center to provide its evacuees with relief aid. The Facebook account of the Vice President also had a post showing photos of relief packages being distributed to the residents of Bohol.

Earlier on Friday, Robredo announced that their campaign volunteer center in Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City, would be temporarily converted into a relief hub in preparation for Typhoon Odette. – Angelo Justin Barraca/Rappler.com

Angelo Justin Barraca is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

