SATIRE: Sandro Marcos says all family members will win in 2022 without campaigning

There are no official reports, statements, or recordings to prove that Sandro Marcos said this. The bottom right of the infographic reads, ‘Satire only.’

Claim: Sandro Marcos, son of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., says all the Marcoses who are running in the 2022 elections will win without campaigning.

The original post had a disclaimer it was satire. The original quote card, altered for this satire, was first posted on September 14, 2021, by News 5. Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post has garnered 684 reactions, 180 comments, and 260 shares, as of writing.

On Saturday, February 5, Facebook user “Da Celestine” shared a social media graphic featuring a supposed quote from Sandro Marcos, son of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Sandro, who himself is running for representative of Ilocos Norte’s 1st District, supposedly said in response to criticisms about his father’s failure to show up in candidate interviews: all members of the Marcos family who are running in the 2022 elections need not attend such forums because the Marcos name can make them win without campaigning.

Marcos supposedly said the following statement: “My father can win this election without campaigning. The same goes with me and any Marcos who are running for elective positions this 2022 election. We do not need to attend any interview, debate, or public meeting to win any election in any given time. The MARCOS name is already enough to make us win.”

In the post, a photo of Marcos was placed above the quote and the logo of “Bilang Pilipino 2022” of News 5, NBC, CNN, BBC, Fox News, CBS News, and ABC News.

The comments section shows that Facebook users believed the said quote card. As of writing, the Facebook post has garnered 684 reactions, 180 comments, and 260 shares.

This quote card is satirical.

The bottom right of the infographic reads, “Satire only.” It also contains an edited logo of different news outfit.

The original quote card was posted on September 14, 2021, on the News 5 Facebook page when Sandro announced his candidacy for congressman of the 1st District of Ilocos Norte.

Marcos said in the original quote card: “Today, I officially announced my candidacy to run for Congressman in order to serve the 1st District of Ilocos Norte. I thank you for all the support and heed your call to serve our beloved province!”

There are no official reports, statements, or recordings to prove that Sandro said the quote in the altered infographic.– Owenh Toledo/Rappler.com

