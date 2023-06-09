FACT CHECK: Sara Duterte did not ask Speaker Romualdez to resign

The assertions presented in the video lack substantial evidence to be regarded as credible

Claim: Vice President Sara Duterte asked House Speaker Martin Romualdez to resign.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The false claim on YouTube was posted by Showbiz Fanaticz with the title: “KAKAPASOK LANG Diosko! UMUSOK sa GALlT si VPSARA SlNUBOAN ng EBlDENSYA si ROMUALDEZ try-d0r Kay PBBM” (Just in, an enraged VP Sara Duterte provided evidence against Romualdez, traitor to BBM). The video has 102,000 views and 394 comments as of writing.

No statement from VP: The video does not provide evidence to support the claim. No statements were released on Duterte’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts, nor on the Office of the Vice President website that she had asked Romualdez to resign.

In a recent statement, the Vice President only clarified that Senator Imee Marcos was the one who convinced her to run for vice president, debunking the claim made by Cavite 4th District Representative Elpidio Barzaga Jr. that it was Romualdez who influenced her decision.

Moreover, the video provided only images of Duterte’s statement and a cropped image of a comment from an online user. None of the remaining parts of the video had any relation to the claim.

The conflict between Duterte and Romualdez originated from Duterte’s departure from the party, Lakas-CMD, following the demotion to Deputy Speaker of Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Prior to her resignation, Duterte held the position of chairperson of Lakas-CMD. Romualdez is party president, while Arroyo is the current chairperson emeritus of Lakas. – Jezreel Ines/Rappler

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.