FALSE: Sara Duterte’s message to public school teachers about financial burden on parents, students

The photo containing the alleged statement from Duterte has been circulating on Facebook in 2016, sans the attribution to her

At a glance

Claim: Vice President Sara Duterte reminded public school teachers to refrain from passing the financial burden of buying classroom materials onto the parents of students.

Vice President Sara Duterte reminded public school teachers to refrain from passing the financial burden of buying classroom materials onto the parents of students. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: The photo containing the alleged statement from Duterte has been circulating on Facebook in 2016, sans the attribution to her.

The photo containing the alleged statement from Duterte has been circulating on Facebook in 2016, sans the attribution to her. Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the fake quote has been posted by 103 Facebook accounts.

Complete details

In the first week of July 2022, hundreds of photos containing a supposed quotation from Vice President Sara Duterte circulated on Facebook. The photo bears an alleged message from the Vice President, reminding public school teachers to refrain from passing the financial burden of buying classroom materials onto the parents of students.

“Pakiusap mo sa mga public school teachers: kung sa palagay po ninyo ay kulang pa ang mga kagamitan sa loob ng inyong classrooms, please huwag po ninyong ipapasan sa mga parents ang mga kakulangan,” the post read. (A reminder to public school teachers: If you believe that classrooms are lacking supplies, please refrain from passing the financial burden of availing these materials to the parents [of students].)

This claim is false.

The photo containing the exact quote has been circulating on the internet since 2016. As opposed to the posts attributing this quote to Duterte, the original post does not contain Duterte’s name nor her position.

On May 11, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced his plan of appointing Duterte as the next secretary of the Department of Education. Claims related to this, such as the purported plan of Duterte to amend the K to 12 program, have since been fact-checked by Rappler. – Rochel Ellen Bernido/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.