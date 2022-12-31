FACT CHECK: SIM card registration does not grant mind control over users

Claim: A post on Facebook makes reference to a screencap of another Facebook post, claiming that registering your information under the SIM Card Registration Act causes users to lose balance on their online wallet accounts.

The poster claims that the registration process is just a way for billionaire Elon Musk to implant his “neurolink” technology to users. The poster also comments on an additional claim on the biblical implications – the end of the world – of the use of RFID technology.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim has gained 86,900 views and 462 shares as of writing. The content was flagged by our fact-checking system.

Neurolink. Musk’s neurolink technology began research and development as early as 2017, when The Wall Street Journal reported on it. The technology had made advancements in 2020 when a pig was implanted with the tech, and a monkey in 2021.

There are no reports of the technology used on humans. Musk said in early December 2022 that the technology is ready to be tested on humans in six months, according to CNBC.

Microchip control. Radio frequency identification, or RFID, is used to store and read information, and although it can be used to track movement on whatever it is attached to, conventional RFIDs only have effective distances of up to 9-10 meters away.

Official registration. Only register your information on official telco registration links. Other links may lead to bogus registration forms, which may allow third parties to gain access to information and services under your account. (READ: SIM card registration starts December 27. Here’s how you can register.) – Matthew G. Yuching/Rappler.com



