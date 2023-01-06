FACT CHECK: SIM card registration won’t cause your GCash account to lose money

The help center of the official GCash website also clarifies that successful SIM card registration will not affect a person’s GCash account

Claim: Registering your SIM card to comply with the SIM Card Registration Act will cause you to lose money in your GCash account.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post making the claim has over 16,000 reactions, 121 comments, and 86,000 shares.

The bottom line: The SIM Card Registration Act (RA 11934) only authorizes telecommunication companies or Public Telecommunications Entities (PTEs) to collect basic information like your full name, date of birth, sex, and address, along with proof of valid government-issued identification documents like passport and Philippine identification. These information alone will not allow access to a person’s GCash account.

The help center of the official GCash website also clarified that successful SIM card registration will not affect a person’s GCash account. It would only ensure that the mobile number registered with a GCash account will remain active.

Fake links: There are fraudulent registration links circulating in different social media platforms that redirect to websites unrelated to SIM card registration. They range from seemingly harmless (although annoying) links that aim to advertise products to downright harmful phishing websites that aim to steal personal information.

To ensure your safety, make sure you are accessing the official links to register your SIM card. – Pola Regalario/Rappler.com

