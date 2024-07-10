FACT CHECK: Spliced news clip used in fake ‘DSWD cash aid’ video

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The social welfare department debunks a TikTok video that falsely claims the agency is offering P8,000 cash aid to all families

Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started distributing P8,000 in cash assistance to all Filipino families, as reported by journalist Mel Tiangco.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: At least 24 videos have been circulating the claim on TikTok. One such version of the post was made by an account with over 41,400 followers and has received over 673,100 views, 13,600 likes, 1,196 comments, and 4,844 shares as of writing.

The beginning of the video shows Tiangco seemingly reporting about the cash aid program on 24 Oras. The video was bordered by the text “DSWD P8K cash assistance sa bawat pamilya. Mag-register online! (DSWD 8k cash assistance for all families. Register online!)”

The video’s narrator then encourages interested applicants to register for the alleged program by clicking the link on its bio that directs to an unverified external blog website.

The facts: In a post on its official Facebook account on July 7, the DSWD said that the alleged P8,000 cash aid program is fake.

“Ang account na ito ay nagpapakalat ng mga maling impormasyon tungkol sa programa at serbisyo ng Kagawaran pati na rin ng ibang ahensya,” the agency added.

(This account is disseminating false information about the department’s programs and services, as well as those offered by other agencies.)

The 24 Oras news clip used in the misleading TikTok video was spliced and taken out of context, making it seem that the news report was about the fake DSWD cash aid program.

In the original video, posted on the GMA Integrated News YouTube page on July 4, 2022, Tiangco was reporting on the distribution of P500 cash aid to poor Filipino families as part of the DSWD’s Targeted Cash Transfer Program.

The TikTok video used a clip taken from the 0:00 to 0:08 mark of the original report and deliberately omitted the part where Tiangco mentioned the P500 amount.

Phishing risk: The TikTok video directed applicants to register through an unverified link. The DSWD has warned the public to be cautious when clicking links from posts and accounts not affiliated with the agency to avoid possible scams and the risk of having sensitive information stolen. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

AICS program: For those seeking support, the DSWD advised the public to apply for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, which provides individuals or families in need with various types of aid, such as medical, burial, transportation, educational, food, or financial assistance.

Interested applicants are advised to visit the nearest social welfare and development offices or Crisis Intervention Unit satellite offices in their areas to inquire about the program.

Previous fact-checks: Rappler has fact-checked several claims on cash grant schemes supposedly from the DSWD.

Official accounts: For official updates on DSWD programs and services, refer to its official website, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube accounts. – Larry Chavez/Rappler.com

Larry Chavez is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.