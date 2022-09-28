Sugar prices have not yet stabilized as of September 2022

Sugar prices are not expected to stabilize until November, according to the Sugar Regulatory Administration

Claim: The price of sugar has stabilized because of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s swift response to the Philippine sugar crisis.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the claim has garnered around 997,000 views, 89,400 likes, and 2,029 shares.

The bottom line: Contrary to the claim of the TikTok video, sugar prices are not expected to stabilize until late 2022.

In a briefing held last September 20, the administrator of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA), David John Alba, said that the cost of sugar per kilo is expected to settle at around P70 to P80 in November once all the imported refined sugar arrives in the country.

Waiting for refineries: Though two sugar refineries in the country are currently in operation, Maria Mangwag, the sugar millers’ representative on the SRA board, said in the same briefing that all other refineries are expected to fully operate in November.

Importation of sugar: On September 1, President Marcos authorized Sugar Order No. 2 to address the current sugar crisis in the country. The importation program seeks to import 150,000 metric tons of refined sugar, of which 75,000 metric tons will be allocated for consumers and the remaining half for industrial use.

As per Alba’s comments, the orders are expected to arrive no later than November 15. – Miguel Batallones/Rappler.com

