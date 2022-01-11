FALSE: Super Typhoon Arlene in 2022 is twice as strong as Odette

PAGASA’s weather forecast makes no mention of an oncoming typhoon. The agency’s regular set of names for tropical cyclones does not include 'Arlene.'

At a glance

Claim: Super Typhoon Arlene, the first one in 2022, is twice as strong as Typhoon Odette.

Super Typhoon Arlene, the first one in 2022, is twice as strong as Typhoon Odette. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: PAGASA’s weather forecast makes no mention of an oncoming typhoon. The agency’s regular set of names for tropical cyclones does not include “Arlene.”

PAGASA’s weather forecast makes no mention of an oncoming typhoon. The agency’s regular set of names for tropical cyclones does not include “Arlene.” Why we fact-checked this: YouTube videos with this claim have collectively gained 30,140 views as of writing. The claim was also circulated on Facebook.

Complete details

YouTube channel “MJ Journals” uploaded two videos, claiming that the first typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2022, dubbed “Arlene,” will be twice as strong as Typhoon Odette, which devastated parts of all the island groups in the country.

Both videos were entitled, “UNANG BAGYO SA 2022! BAGYONG ARLENE, SUPER TYPHOON NA! DOBLE ANG LAKAS SA ODETTE!” (First storm in 2022! Tropical storm Arlene, now a super typhoon! Twice as strong as Odette!)

They were uploaded on January 2 and January 6.

This claim is false.

The audio used in the January 2 video was lifted from the Public Weather Forecast for 4 am, January 2, 2022, uploaded by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Meanwhile, the audio used in the January 6 video was lifted from PAGASA’s Public Weather Forecast for 4 am, January 6, 2022.

Neither forecast made any mention of an oncoming typhoon. As of January 10, there is no active tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

On January 2, The Philippine Star reported that the first week of 2022 would be typhoon-free, according to PAGASA. In its weekly weather outlook for January 7 to 14, PAGASA said “no tropical cyclone development is expected.”

The regular set of names for tropical cyclones within the PAR, as listed in the PAGASA website, shows “Agaton” as the first name for a typhoon in 2022. Moreover, “Arlene” is not included in any regular set nor in any auxiliary set of tropical cyclone names listed by PAGASA.

Typhoon Odette hit the Philippines in December 2021, killing over 400 people. (READ: IN NUMBERS: The aftermath of Typhoon Odette)

Rappler has debunked other videos uploaded by the YouTube channel “MJ Journals.” – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.