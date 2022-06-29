FALSE: Super Typhoon Ester arrives in the Philippines in June 2022

A Tropical Depression Ester was recorded in the Philippines in 2018. As of June 29, no super typhoon has been recorded in the country in the year 2022 so far.

At a glance

Claim: A Super Typhoon Ester that is stronger than Super Typhoon Odette is at Signal No. 3 as of June 28, 2022, and moving west across the Philippines.

A Super Typhoon Ester that is stronger than Super Typhoon Odette is at Signal No. 3 as of June 28, 2022, and moving west across the Philippines. Rating: FALSE.

FALSE. Facts: A Tropical Depression Ester was recorded in the Philippines in 2018. As of June 29, no super typhoon has been recorded in the country in the year 2022 so far.

A Tropical Depression Ester was recorded in the Philippines in 2018. As of June 29, no super typhoon has been recorded in the country in the year 2022 so far. Why we fact checked this: The YouTube video containing this claim has over 16,000 views, and the channel has over 277,000 subscribers.

Complete details

On June 28, a video entitled “SIGNAL NO. 3! BAGYONG ESTER, SUPER TYPHOON NA! DOBLE ANG LAKAS SA ODETTE! (Signal No. 3! Typhoon Ester is now a Super Typhoon! Twice as strong as Odette!)” quickly made the rounds on YouTube.

The video claims that a Super Typhoon Ester that is much stronger than Super Typhoon Odette, which struck the Philippines in December 2021, is at Signal No. 3. As of June 29, this Super Typhoon Ester was supposedly also currently moving west across the Philippines.

This claim is false.

There are no reports of a typhoon named Ester currently in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA).

As of June 29, no super typhoon has been recorded in the country in the year 2022 so far.

A Tropical Depression Ester was recorded in the Philippines in 2018.

Currently, Tropical Depression Caloy is being monitored in the country and has been stationary over the West Philippine Sea as it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Read other Rappler fact checks on the weather:

– Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.