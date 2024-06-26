FACT CHECK: Ted Failon is alive

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fake news about the journalist’s death circulates following his remarks on the administration’s ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ movement in a radio show episode

Claim: News and radio anchor Ted Failon has passed away.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in the thumbnail and title of a June 19 video uploaded by the YouTube channel “BANAT NEWS UPDATES.” It was also re-uploaded by the channel “PINAS NEWS REVIEW” on June 20.

One version of the video’s thumbnails showed a black-and-white image of Failon, suggesting he had died. It also included photos of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, and former president Rodrigo Duterte, all appearing to be in mourning. The text on the thumbnail reads: “May ibinunyag. Jusko po! Pumanaw na. VP Sara, Ex-PRRD, di makapaniwala. Grabe ito ang dapat na malaman ng lahat!”

(There’s a revelation. Oh my God! He passed away. VP Sara, [ex-president Rodrigo Roa Duterte], can’t believe it. This is something everyone should know!)

As of writing, the two videos have over 51,000 views, 200 comments, and 1,600 likes combined.

The facts: Failon is alive. He appeared on the live broadcast of the “Ted Failon at DJ Cha Cha sa Radyo Singko” program on Wednesday, June 26.

There are also no official news reports from TV5 or other credible sources confirming the claim.

The title and thumbnail of the misleading YouTube videos were clickbait, merely mentioning Failon’s remarks about the Marcos administration’s brand of governance and leadership it calls “Bagong Pilipinas (A New Philippines).”

In June, Malacañang ordered government agencies and schools to recite the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge to instill the principles of the movement.

Remarks on Bagong Pilipinas: The false claim targeting Failon was uploaded after he recited “Panata Laban sa mga Nambubudol sa Pilipino” (A Pledge Against those Fooling Filipinos) during the June 10 episode of his radio show with DJ Cha Cha. Part of it reads: “Bilang Pilipino, magiging mapagbantay ako sa ginagawang pagnanakaw ng mga taong gobyerno sa Bagong Pilipinas…. Bilang Pilipino, iaaalay ko ang aking lakas, talino, at kakayahan sa pagmumulat sa kaisipan ng mga dukhang pinagmamalabisan at nililinlang ng mga taong nasa likod umano ng sinasabing Bagong Pilipinas.”

(As a Filipino, I will remain vigilant against the corruption committed by government officials in the New Philippines…. As a Filipino, I will dedicate my strength, intellect, and abilities to enlighten the minds of the impoverished who are being oppressed and deceived by those behind the so-called New Philippines.)

ALSO ON RAPPLER

In January, during an episode of “Think About It by Ted Failon” titled “Bagong Pilipinas, Daw?” the journalist also pointed out some ironies in Marcos’ speech at the Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally. Failon said: “Walang magiging pagbabago sa Pilipinas kung ang mga pinuno nito ay puro salita at kapos sa gawa. Walang bagong Pilipinas hanggang naghahari ang mga opisyal ng gobyerno na sobrang takaw sa pera at labis-labis ang kasakiman sa kapangyarihan.”

(There will be no change in the Philippines if its leaders are all talk and lack action. There can be no new Philippines as long as government officials are excessively greedy for money and insatiably hungry for power.)

Online disinformation against journalists: Failon was previously targeted by false claims alleging his expulsion from the Philippines following his critical remarks on presidential candidates’ disclosure of their Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth.

Aside from Failon, journalists like GMA newscaster Mel Tiangco, GMA host Kim Atienza, and ABS-CBN’s Karen Davila, have previously been subjected to this type of online disinformation. – Larry Chavez/Rappler.com

Larry Chavez is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to the #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.

Got comments, questions, or insights about this story? Download the Rappler Communities app for iOS, Android, or web, tap the Community tab, and join any of our chat rooms. See you there!Got comments, questions, or insights about this story? Download the Rappler Communities app for iOS, Android, or web, tap the Community tab, and join any of our chat rooms. See you there!

Got comments, questions, or insights about this story? Download the Rappler Communities app for iOS, Android, or web, tap the Community tab, and join any of our chat rooms. See you there!