Tropical Storm Luis is not projected to hit Luzon

Claim: A tropical storm named “Luis” is projected to hit Luzon.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has 573 likes and 49,000 views on YouTube, as of writing.

What PAGASA said: At the time the claim was posted on September 27, 2022, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) PAGASA said that tropical depression Luis won’t directly affect weather conditions anywhere in the country.

The latest Tropical Cyclone Bulletin released by PAGASA on September 29, 2022, at 11:00 am, said that Luis exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on the same date at 9:00 am.

Photo from PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Bulletin #5

PAGASA also forecast Luis to continue moving northward or north northeastward until the evening of September 30, 2022, before turning northeastward or east northeastward for the remainder of the forecast period.

Unlikely to bring rain: According to PAGASA‘s tropical cyclone bulletin released on September 29, 2022, at 11:00 am, Luis is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country.

For credible weather updates, tune in to PAGASA's official Facebook page where the agency gives public weather forecast reports every 12 hours. PAGASA also has a Twitter account where they tweet weather advisories throughout the day.



