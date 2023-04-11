FACT CHECK: US hasn’t sent warships to the Philippines

The video shows two US Navy ships that have been decommissioned

The claim: The US Navy has sent two warships to Thitu Island, also known as Pag-asa Island to deter Chinese military presence near the area.

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a YouTube video that was posted by a channel that is notorious for posting bogus military-related news. The video itself has over 164,000 views and 1,700 likes as of writing.

Decommissioned ships: Using reverse image search shows that the ships shown in the video are the USS Independence (LCS 2) and the USS Coronado (LCS 4), two littoral combat ships built for the US Navy.

The Independence was launched on April 28, 2008 and was decommissioned on July 31, 2021. It currently resides in the US Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington. The USS Coronado was launched on January 14, 2012 and was decommissioned on September 14, 2022 at San Diego, California.

No official news: As of writing, there have been no official reports of the US Navy sending a warship to the Philippines. Furthermore, the US Navy has not made any announcements regarding this on their official Facebook page. Likewise, neither the Philippine Navy nor the Philippine Army has made any announcements about receiving military assistance from Washington in the form of a warship. For legitimate information regarding the Philippine military, visit their official Facebook page and website.

Rappler previously fact-checked another claim from the same channel that said the US and the Philippines attacked Chinese warships in the West Philippine Sea. – Katarina Ruflo/Rappler.com

Katarina Ruflo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

