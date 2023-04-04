FACT CHECK: Ad of unregistered heart supplement uses fake Filipino doctors

The ad uses photos of foreigners misrepresented as Filipino doctors

Claim: Filipino doctors advertise the use of a heart supplement product to stabilize blood pressure.

A Facebook page named “DR. Horio,” who appears to be a doctor based on his profile photo, claims that a young doctor provides another solution aside from “chemical drugs” to better manage blood pressure. The young doctor mentioned appears to be Filipino with a quotation in Filipino attributed to him.

It provides a link in its post that redirects to an alleged 103-year-old Filipino chemist referred to as Dr. Erwin Castillones advertising the use of Cardioton caps, a heart supplement for stabilizing blood pressure.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has 1,300 reactions, and 170 shares as of writing.

The facts: The supposed Filipino doctors featured in the Facebook advertisements are fictitious doctors.

Chinese doctor: The profile photo used for DR. Ohio’s page appears to be a Chinese doctor’s photo used in various Chinese and Russian websites.

Philologist: The alleged doctor to whom the post is attributed is a philological major from China. The photo used in the post was taken during a dissertation defense at the Northern (Artic) Federal University (NAFRU) in September 2014.

Ex-Moroccan minister: Meanwhile, photos of former Moroccan minister of higher education Lahcen Daoudi were misrepresented as the 103-year-old Filipino chemist on the linked website.

Unregistered product: Cardioton caps is not listed among the registered drugs under the Food and Drug Administration. The website claims the capsules are manufactured in Japan.

Punishable by law: Pursuant to the FDA’s Administrative Order 2020-0017, all establishments engaged in the business of health products are required to secure a license to operate (LTO) and certificate of product registration (CPR). Violations of the said act can be penalized under Section 11 of Republic Act 9711. These do not exempt imported products. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

