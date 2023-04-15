FACT CHECK: UP has an allocation in the national budget

A YouTube video says in its thumbnail and title that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has defunded the University of the Philippines

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the removal of the University of the Philippines (UP) budget.

A YouTube video whose title in Filipino translates to “Just in! Only PBBM can do this. U.P. has zero budget now! Raoul Manuel got shocked!” contains additional text in its thumbnail: “U.P. now has zero budget. This is the order of the President.”

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked: The video containing the post has 3,744 views as of writing. It is also being reposted on Facebook.

The facts: There is no order from Marcos to remove the budget of the state university. And a mere order from an official, even from the country’s president, cannot remove UP’s budget.

Guaranteed by laws: Enacted laws guarantee that the university shall have an appropriation in the annual national budget through the General Appropriations Act.

Republic Act 10391 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act ensures that all state universities in the country, including UP, along with state colleges, and local universities and colleges, shall receive funding for free higher education programs in the annual GAA.

RA 9500 also ensures that UP, being the country’s national university, will receive necessary funding in the GAA to enable it to carry out its mandate.

There is no reported news that Marcos ordered the removal of UP’s budget in the GAA. It was not even reported in the Facebook page of the Office of the President.

Just comments: The video which contains the claim showed no proof supporting the claim. Instead, it shows YouTube comments agreeing to the idea of defunding the university. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.