FACT CHECK: Users who fail to register SIM cards can’t be fined and jailed

Telcos, not the users, can be fined for failure to register SIM cards

Claim: Users unable to register their SIM card under the SIM Card Registration Act after a third attempt, will be fined from P300,000 to P1 million, with jail time.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The registration for SIM cards began only last December 27. The video has had 9,200 views and 439 likes as of writing.

Extension: The SIM Card Registration Act which took effect on December 27, 2022 allows users up to 180 days from this date to register their SIM cards. This can be extended for another 120 days.

Failure to register will result in the automatic deactivation of SIM cards.

Fines for telcos. Telcos who refuse to register a SIM card without a valid reason will be fined from P100,000 to P300,000 for the first time, P300,000 to P500,000 for the second time, and P500,000 to P1 million for the third time.

Failure to register a SIM card will not result in imprisonment. The same applies to telco companies. (READ: SIM card registration starts December 27. Here’s how you can register.)

The first day of SIM card registration was not as smooth-sailing as expected, with telcos Globe and Smart working on being able to handle the high-volume traffic for registration on their websites. DITO, on the other hand, reported a “generally smooth” first day, recording 200,000 registrants under its network.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has set up a 24/7 complaint center, attached to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center. They may be contacted through the hotline 1326. – Matthew G. Yuching/Rappler.com

