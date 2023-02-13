FACT CHECK: Vessel rescued by PH Coast Guard doesn’t supply food to Chinese troops

The Chinese vessel’s certificate of deletion of ship registration shows it is categorized as a supply vessel, but no details regarding the recipient of the ship’s cargo was released

Claim: The distressed Chinese vessel rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on January 27, 2023, supplies food to Chinese troops.

The caption of the video says that the PCG cut off the food supply of Chinese troops by rescuing the vessel and docking it in the Philippines. The video cited a Philippine Daily Inquirer report as the source of information used in the video.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post has 306,000 views, 7,000 reactions, and 410 comments as of writing.

Not in the cited PDI report: The Philippine Daily Inquirer report that the video cited did not say that the Chinese vessel, named MV Kai Da 899, supplies food to the Chinese army.

Categorized as a supply vessel: The report only said that MV Kai Da 899 is categorized as a supply vessel, but it didn’t say anything who its recipient is.

According to the United States Coast Guard website, supply vessels “carry goods, supplies, offshore workers, and equipment.” These vessels may also transfer excess fuel to offshore facilities.

Not said in other reports too: News reports from the Philippine News Agency, Manila Bulletin, GMA News Online, ANC 24/7, and ABS-CBN also didn’t say anything that confirms MV Kai Da 899 delivers food supplies to the Chinese army. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



