FALSE: Video of Metro Manila Subway tunnel boring machine

The video clip was taken during the construction of the Airport Link in Australia in 2010 or 12 years before the Philippines started the underground work for the Metro Manila Subway

Claim: A video shows a tunnel boring machine digging for the Metro Manila Subway project.

A video shows a tunnel boring machine digging for the Metro Manila Subway project. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: The video clip is from a timelapse footage of the construction of the Airport Link in Australia taken in 2012.

The video clip is from a timelapse footage of the construction of the Airport Link in Australia taken in 2012.

Complete details

A video posted by TikTok user “@88jonathan2” shows a video clip of a tunnel boring machine alleged to be from the Metro Manila Subway.

The post has a caption that says, “Subway in Metro M.”

The post with this claim has over 6,152 reactions and 131,200 views on TikTok, as of writing.

The claim is false.

The video is from a timelapse video of the Airport Link in Australia posted on YouTube in 2012. The actual clips used in the TikTok video can be seen at the 0:12 timestamp of the YouTube video.

According to Brisbane Times, the Airport Link is Australia’s longest road tunnel at 6.7 kilometers. The project costs $4.8 billion and was completed in July 2012.

The tunnel boring machines used in the construction of the Airport Link in Australia were manufactured by German company Herrenknecht. The tunnel boring machines were first used in the Airport Link in July 2010.

The Metro Manila Subway is a project under Duterte’s Build Build Build Program and its construction started in February 2019. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is set to fund 76% of the project.

The first tunnel boring machine for the Metro Manila Subway arrived in February 2021. According to JICA, underground work for the Metro Manila Subway began after the first tunnel boring machine was lowered to the construction site in June 2022.

The tunnel boring machines that are used in the construction of the Metro Manila Subway are manufactured by Japanese company JIM Technology Corporation based in Tsurumi, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.

JICA estimates that the Metro Manila Subway will reduce the travel time between Valenzuela City and Ninoy Aquino International Airport from “one hour and 10 minutes to just 35 minutes.” – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



