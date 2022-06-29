FALSE: Video of NPA rebels surrendering to president-elect Marcos

The video of alleged NPA members was taken from Pepe Marcos’ 1986 action film, 'Gabi Na, Kumander'

At a glance

Claim: A group of communist rebels surrendered to president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as shown in a video circulating on Tiktok and Facebook.

The video was taken from Pepe Marcos’ 1986 action film, Gabi Na, Kumander (It’s Night Time, Commander). Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the claim on Tiktok has garnered 10,900 likes, 756 comments, and 557 shares.

Complete details

A video circulating on Tiktok and Facebook claims, “Simula na ng Uniteam.. Tumogon sila lahat sa panawagan na Unity (Uniteam is starting to make changes, they are responding to the call of ‘unity’).” It referred to the alliance of Marcos and Sara Duterte in the 2022 Philippine elections.

The clip, entitled, “Mga new people aarmy sumoko na (New People’s Army surrendered)” shows a number of rebels surrendering their armaments, and boarding a military truck.

This claim is false.

The video was maliciously taken out from a scene in Pepe Marcos’ Gabi Na, Kumander (It’s Night Time, Commander), a 1986 action film starring Phillip Salvador, Dindo Fernando, and Eddie Garcia.

As of June 29, there are also no reports of NPA rebels surrendering to the incoming Marcos administration. – Rochel Ellen Bernido/Rappler.com

