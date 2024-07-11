FACT CHECK: Video shows game simulation, not US, PH missile attack on China

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The misleading video uses a clickbait title and thumbnail to falsely claim that China’s capital city was attacked for 24 hours by the joint forces of the Philippines and the US

Claim: The combined forces of the Philippines and US launched a 24-hour missile attack on China’s capital Beijing.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in the title and thumbnail of a YouTube video streamed live on July 2 that has 544,000 views, 3,900 likes, and 617 comments as of writing.

The title of the video states: “Happening today! The capital Beijing was hit by a US-Philippine missile attack for 24 hours.”

Its thumbnail shows an image of the Great Hall of the People in Xicheng, Beijing in flames and a crowd of people running away.

The bottom line: An attack of this scale would have already been reported by major news organizations, but there are no reports from reputable news sites about the supposed attack on Beijing. The defense departments of the Philippines and China have not issued any statements confirming the claim.

The 11-hour-long video does not show real footage of Beijing under attack, but instead features clips from the open-world, multiplayer sandbox game Arma 3, produced by Czech game developer Bohemia Interactive.

The video’s description states: “This is Arma 3 gameplay video. SIMULATION ONLY, NOT REAL LIFE!” However, several comments on the video indicate that some users believe the video to be true, while others criticized the video uploader for fear-mongering.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Rising tensions: The video was posted amid ongoing tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea. On June 29, Chinese ships briefly blocked a rescue mission led by the Philippine Coast Guard as it came to the aid of a Filipino fishing vessel near Bajo de Masinloc. The two countries’ forces also clashed in an incident on Ayungin Shoal in June, which left one Filipino soldier with his thumb cut off.

China has repeatedly rejected the 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating its expansive claims over the South China Sea. Amid increased incidents of Chinese aggression, the US has reiterated its “ironclad commitment” to support its ally, but the Philippines said it prefers to handle operations on its own.

Fact-checked: Rappler has released multiple fact-checks debunking claims on supposed attacks and confrontations with China:

– Katarina Ruflo/Rappler.com

Katarina Ruflo is a Rappler intern. She is currently pursuing a degree in Political Science with a major in International Relations and Foreign Service at the University of San Carlos, Cebu.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to the #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.