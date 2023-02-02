FACT CHECK: Video shows Marcos’ toast remarks at Vin d’Honneur

At the Vin d’Honneur, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talks to foreign dignitaries and the diplomatic corps about his attendance at the World Economic Forum and his economic agenda

Claim: A video shows world Superpowers came and approached President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. because of the Marcos family’s alleged World Bank accounts.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 11,880 views as of writing.

Gathering for Vin d’Honneur: The clip shown in the video containing the claim was taken during the traditional Vin d’Honneur held at the Ceremonial Hall in Malacañang Palace on January 31, 2023.

According to the Official Gazette, the Vin d’Honneur is an official reception for the diplomatic corps held twice a year – after New Year’s Day and on the country’s Independence Day on June 12.

Not in the transcript: The transcript of Marcos’ toast remarks for the Vin d’Honneur shows that he did not talk about his family’s alleged World Bank accounts during the traditional event. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



