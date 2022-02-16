FALSE: Video of 50,000 supporters at Marcos-Duterte proclamation rally

The video is from the 13th anniversary celebration of marketing company Aim Global

Claim: 50,000 supporters attended the proclamation rally of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

FALSE The facts: The video is from the 13th anniversary celebration of marketing company Aim Global. The full capacity of the Philippine Arena is 55,000. During the Marcos Jr.-Duterte proclamation rally only 50% or 27,500 seats were allowed to be occupied since Bulacan was placed under Alert Level 2.

One post with the claim has 7,700 reactions, 892 comments, and 5,000 shares, as of writing.

A video uploaded on Facebook claims that the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, was full of supporters attending the proclamation rally of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte the day before.

One post with the video says, “Punong puno Ng tao sa Philippine Arena (The Philippine Arena is full of people).” The video has text that reads, “BBM-SARA Philippine Arena. Sama sama tayong babangon muli (We will rise again together). For the win.”

This is false.

The video used in the post is from the 13th anniversary celebration of marketing company Aim Global, which also happened at the Philippine Arena.

The full capacity of the Philippine Arena is 55,000. During the Marcos Jr.-Duterte proclamation rally, only 50% or 27,500 seats were allowed to be occupied since Bulacan was placed under Alert Level 2. The UniTeam itself announced that 25,000 attendees were expected at the ticketed event. (READ: HIGHLIGHTS: Ferdinand Marcos Jr.-Sara Duterte proclamation rally)

Rappler previously fact-checked the supposedly reported number of attendees in the proclamation rally of presidential candidate Leni Robredo. (READ: HINDI TOTOO: Sinabi ng Associated Press na 300,000 ang dumalo sa Robredo proclamation rally) – Owenh Toledo/Rappler.com

