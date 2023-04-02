WATCH: How fact checking can make an impact

Watch how the biggest #FactsFirstPH fact-check stories have made an impact on communities

MANILA, Philippines – In celebration of International Fact-Checking Day, here’s a look back at how fact check stories countered disinformation that tried to sow panic, fear, and lies in a span of one year.

Fact checking isn’t just about debunking claims but providing the truth. This is fact checking in action.

#FactsFirstPH, with its four layers – fact-checking, amplification through a mesh, research, and deterrence – fought hard against disinformation in the year that passed. However, the fight has become an increasingly uphill battle as disinformation actors have become smarter in spreading false information on the internet.

This is why we need your help. Help fight disinformation. Be a part of this movement. Learn more about #FactsFirstPH. – Rappler.com