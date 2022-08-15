WHO Director-General is vaccinated against COVID-19

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was vaccinated against COVID-19 on May 12, 2021

Claim: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is not yet vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 37,300 reactions, 1,862 comments, and 734,200 views on TikTok, as of writing.

The bottom line: Tedros was vaccinated against COVID-19 on May 12, 2021. He posted a tweet on May 13, 2021, where he showed a photo of himself receiving the vaccine.

A transcript of Jon Cohen’s full interview with Tedros was published by Science.org. Tedros answered “May 12” when he was asked about the date of his first vaccination against COVID-19.

Jon Cohen, the science journalist who interviewed Tedros, quote-tweeted a post containing the claim, calling it “a lie.”

Previously debunked: The claim was also previously debunked by AP News and Reuters.

What caused the confusion? David France, director of HBO’s documentary, “How to Survive a Pandemic,” that was shown in the claim, said in an interview with AP News that only parts of Cohen’s interview that were important to the context of the documentary were included.

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.comKeep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.