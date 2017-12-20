Marawi hero Army Captain Rommel Sandoval is the latest recipient of Medal for Valor. He is only the 41st to receive the award since 1935.

Published 12:19 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Medal for Valor is the highest combat award the military gives to recognize soldiers who perform "a deed of personal bravery or self-sacrifice above and beyond the call of duty so conspicuously as to distinguish him above his comrades."

The late Army Captain Rommel Sandoval, one of Marawi heroes, is only the 41st recipient of the most coveted combat award since 1935.

Before Sandoval, the last awardee was the late Private First Class Ian Pacquit, who died after he intentionally put himself in the line of fire to save his team. He was 21. (WATCH: Soldier killed in Zambo given highest military honor)

But it's not always awarded posthumously. Seventeen out of the total 41 are still alive, and 5 of them remain in active service. (READ: Living heroes: 5 Filipino combat stories that won the Medal for Valor)

The award also comes with privileges defined by law, Republic Act 9049.

Living recipients get a monthly gratuity pay, which President Rodrigo Duterte last year increased to P75,000 from P25,000. They receive receive this on top of their salaries or pension. In the case of posthumous awards, the gratuity pay will go to their wives or their children.

The awardee, his widow, or her dependents are also entitled by law to be prioritized when applying for work in government, government housing program, loans not exceeding P500,000, and lease or acquisition of public lands.

They are exempted from paying tuition in public and private schools, universities, colleges, and other educational institutions. They can take up medicine or law.

If the children want to enter the Philippine Military Academy, they will also be priority for direct commision if qualified.

They are also entitled to get 20% discount from hotels, transportation services, restaurants, threaters, carnivals, and when buying medicines among others. Private establishments may claim tax credits.

Penalties for government officials or corporations that deny the awardee his privileges face up to 6 years imprisonment and penalty of up to P300,000.

MEDAL OF VALOR AWARDEES PH Army Personnel General Paulino Santos 1935 Deceased LTC Egmidio Cruz 1944 Deceased MGen Mariano Castañeda 1950 Deceased Capt Conrad Yap 1951 Deceased MSg Francisco Camacho 1955 Deceased Cpl Weene Martillana 1955 Deceased Maj Ferdinand Marcos 1958 Deceased SSg Miguel Pastolero 1964 Deceased Cpl Bienvenido Fajemolin 1980 Alive 1Lt Hilario Estrella 1987 Alive Sgt Francisco Granfil 1989 Alive Pfc Robert Salvador 1990 Alive Cpt Arturo Ortiz 1990 Alive 2Lt Bartolome Vicente Bacarro 1991 Alive Cpl Romualdo Rubi 1991 Alive 2Lt Jose Bandong 1992 Deceased Ssg Roy Cuenca 1992 Alive Cpt Cirilito Sobejana 1996 Alive Cpt Eduardo Lucero 2000 Deceased 2Lt Herbert Dilag 2000 Alive Sgt Claudio Forrosuelo 2000 Deceased Ssg Lucio Curig 2000 Alive Ltc Noel Buan 2004 Alive Ssg Leopoldo Diokno 2004 Alive Pfc Ian Pacquit 2014 Deceased Capt Rommel Sandoval 2017 Deceased Philippine Navy Personnel Pfc Nestor Acero 1983 Deceased Cpt Custodio Parcon 1991 Alive Sgt Tomas Campo Jr 2000 Deceased 1Lt Lolinato Toong 2000 Deceased Sgt Domingo Deluana 2000 Deceased LTC Ariel Querubin 2001 Alive Ssg Herminigildo Yurong 2001 Deceased Cpl Laurence Narag 2001 Deceased Cpl Ernesto Layaguin 2001 Deceased Philippine Air Force Personnel LTC Jesus Villamor 1954 Deceased Maj Danilo Atienza 1990 Deceased A2C Ludegario Bactol 1990 Deceased Philippine Constabulary Personnel TSg Desidero Suson 1981 Deceased MSg Isaias Silvestre Jr 1985 Alive Sgt Jacinto Moreno 1986 Alive

– Rappler.com