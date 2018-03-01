Measles may cause more complications in an infected patient but these can be prevented through vaccination

MANILA, Philippines – With 7 reported cases of children getting measles, the Department of Heath on Thursday, March 1, declared a measles outbreak in a barangay in Taguig City.

This is the third time this year that the DOH has declared a measles outbreak in the country.

The DOH first declared an outbreak in Davao City (222 cases) – and eventually the region (224 cases) – in January, and again in Zamboanga City (166 cases) in February.

Though the number of cases may seem few, Health Undersecretary Enrique Domingo said the DOH still declared an outbreak because measles is supposed to be preventable through the measles vaccine.

"Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease and we should have zero cases. So even if we have just one to two cases, it is considered an outbreak and transmission must be controlled,” Domingo said.

What is measles and what are its symptoms?

Highly contagious

Locally known as tigdas, measles is a virus that infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), measles is normally passed through direct contact with someone infected with the virus and through the air. It is a highly contagious disease and has the following symptoms:

High fever (begins about 10-12 days after exposure and lasts 4 to 7 days)

Runny nose

Cough

Red and watery eyes

Rashes (occurs within a range of 7 to 18 days after exposure and lasts 5 to 6 days)

How is it transmitted?

Measles is usually spread by coughing and sneezing as well as direct contact with an infected patient’s nasal or throat secretions.

According to WHO, measles can remain active and contagious on infected surfaces and in the air for about two hours.

In terms of human contact, it can be transmitted by an infected person from 4 days – before a rash occurs – to 4 days after the rash erupts.

Though measles may cause more complications in a patient infected with the virus, it may be prevented through vaccination.

Vaccination programs

With recent controversy from the Dengvaxia dengue-vaccine surrounding vaccination programs, parents now fear getting vaccines for their children.

Citing the measles outbreak in Davao City, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III ordered health workers to be persistent in convincing parents to avail of other vaccination programs offered by the DOH. (READ: Duque to health workers: ‘Woo' parents to avail of vaccination programs)

Duque also pointed out that vaccines have saved the lives of millions of people.

“Marami na pong mga nasalbang mga buhay, anywhere between 3 million to 5 million individuals. Lives have been saved because of our very effective program on immunizaiton. Ito po ang ginagawa namin,” said Duque.

(Vaccines were already able to save many lives, anywhere between 3 million to 5 million individuals. Lives have been saved because of our very effective program on immunization. That’s what we are doing.)

In 2014, the DOH launched its mass immunization campaign targeting the disease to respond to the increased number of cases recorded at the time.

The program initially slated 2017 as its target for a measles-free Philippines and hoped to vaccinate 13 million children nationwide. (READ: Measles-free Philippines by 2017?)

The 2014 vaccination program was a follow-up to the DOH’s 2011 Measles Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity, which aimed to interrupt measles transmission.

Under the government’s Expanded Program on Immunization, mandatory basic immunization now covers:

Tuberculosis

Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis

Poliomyelitis

Measles

Mumps

Rubella or German measles

Hepatitis-B

H. Influenza type B (HIB)

Under the program, mandatory basic immunization is given free at any government hospital or health center for children up to 5 years old. – Rappler.com