Rosmari Carandang is appointed to the Supreme Court after making it to the short list at least 5 times

Published 5:59 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After several tries, Court of Appeals Associate Justice Rosmari Carandang has been appointed Supreme Court justice.

Carandang takes the post left vacant by Teresita Leonardo de Castro who was appointed chief justice following the ouster of Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Carandang’s appointment on Wednesday, November 28, came after she made it to the SC justice short list at least 5 times – in 2012, 2016, twice in 2017, and 2018.

The 66-year-old Taal, Batangas, native is set to retire in January 2022.

One of the seniors

A long-time member of the judiciary, Carandang is considered as one of the senior justices at the Court of Appeals, having served the court since then-president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo appointed her in 2003.

Prior to joining the appellate court, Carandang served as presiding judge of Manila RTC Branch 12 since 1994.

She joined the Commission on Audit as technical assistant in 1976 before moving to private practice and positions in financial institutions, including as a legal assistant at the Aguiluz Law Office, legal counsel of Filinvest Development Corporation, and corporate secretary and legal counsel of Filinvest Land Incorporated.

Carandang obtained her law degree from the University of the Philippines and placed 9th in the 1975 bar examination. She's also one of the founders of the Tau Gamma Sigma sorority.

Aside from working in the judiciary, Carandang also taught law at the Philippine Christian University and the Manuel L. Quezon School of Law.

'Moral ground' vs Marcos' burial

Carandang has appeared before the Judicial and Bar Council for interviews numerous times as an applicant to the Supreme Court, making known her opinion on controversial issues that faced the High Court. (READ: EXPLAINER: How the Judicial and Bar Council works)

During an interview in 2017, she said that Congress should have convened to decide on martial law in Mindanao. She also said that granting bail to former senator Juan Ponce Enrile is not provided for in the Rules of Court.

Carandang also said the hero's burial granted to dictator Ferdinand Marcos should have not been allowed "on moral grounds" but added that there was no law against it.

In a 2012 interview, she said she was for the passage of the Reproductive Health law. – Rappler.com