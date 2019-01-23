If Isabela City chooses to reject joining the BARMM, its vote will prevail over the result in Basilan as inclusion will need the yes vote to win in both the city and the province

Published 7:57 PM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Aside from the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), the results of the plebiscite will also determine if Isabela and Cotabato Cities – which previously rejected their inclusion in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) – will finally yield to the new region.

The lead-up to the plebiscite for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) – even during the crafting of the BOL – has been controversial amid opposition from local officials in these cities to their possible inclusion in the BARMM.

Supporters of the “yes” vote, meanwhile, hyped up their campaign starting December 7 for a strengthened region. (READ: Land of promise: Why the Bangsamoro plebiscite matters to you)

Why is the inclusion of these two cities important?

Cotabato City – The de facto seat of ARMM's power

Unofficial results as of Tuesday, January 22, show that Cotabato City voted to be part of the BARMM.

Considered the coveted “crown jewel,” the city saw an intense Bangsamoro plebiscite debate that was also marred by aggressive campaigning from both sides. In fact, Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi has openly opposed the city's inclusion in the BARMM, citing continuous harassment from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

This victory means that Cotabato City can continue to host the new region’s government offices – if the BOL is ratified. This saves officials from the crucial process of finding a new location.

The city had twice before voted against joining the ARMM in the past – during the 1989 plebiscite for Republic Act 6734, which created the ARMM, and during the 2001 plebiscite for Republic Act 9054, which “expanded and strengthened” the previous law.

But despite not being a part of ARMM, Cotabato City houses most of the region’s offices and is considered the de facto seat of the regional government.

Classified as an “independent component city,” it is not under the regulation of the Maguindanao provincial government where it is geographically located. It is, however, considered a part of the province’s legislative first district.

Registered voters in this city cannot participate in provincial elections. It is also administratively part of the Soccsksargen.

In 2015, Cotabato City registered a population of 299,438 across 39 barangays. Out of this number, 228,036 are Muslims, according to the latest census of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA also pegged the annual population growth rate of Cotabato City at 5.19% from 2000 to 2010 and if this continues, the city’s population will likely double in 13 years.

As of 2015, Cotabato City is considered a 3rd class city in terms of income, meaning its annual city income ranges from at least P240 millon to P320 million. A center of economic activities, Cotabato City has 19 banks, with 148,518 bank accounts having P19,725,567 in bank deposits, according to the June 2018 report of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Despite this, about 31.6% of families in Cotabato City live below the poverty line. The city’s poverty threshold, as of 2015, is pegged at P21,825. Poverty threshold refers to “the minimum income/expenditure required for a family/individual to meet the basic food and non-food requirements.”

Isabela City, Basilan's former capital

The city of Isabela is a 4th class city in the province of Basilan. While the province is part of ARMM, its city is not after it rejected inclusion during the 2001 plebiscite. This led to Basilan moving its capital to Lamitan City.

It, however, remains to be regulated by the provincial government of Basilan, meaning, tax revenues are still shared with Basilan and residents can vote and run in provincial elections, among other province-specific services.

But the city is considered to be part of Zamboanga Peninsula – not ARMM – so residents cannot run or vote for officials of the ARMM’s regional legislative assembly.



The Bangsamoro plebiscite now gave Isabela City the choice of joining the region. If the BOL is ratified and voters go for the affirmative, Isabela City's estimated population of 112,788 – with 72,182 Muslims – will now join the rest of Basilan in the new Bangsamoro region.

But the city’s registered voters were not the only ones who decided on this matter. The ballots distributed to registered voters of Basilan also included the question whether or not Isabela City should join the BARMM. (LOOK: Questions, voting instructions for Bangsamoro plebiscite)

This happened because Basilan is still considered the mother unit of Isabela City and that the two maintain a relationship that primarily involves provincial services, Commission on Elections Spokesperson James Jimenez confirmed to Rappler.

But as of Wednesday, January 23, unofficial results showed that Isabela City opted not to join the BARMM.

If the final and official results show that Isabela City rejected inclusion in the BARMM – regardless of the results in Basilan province – the city will not be part of the BARMM because "inclusion requires a double majority," Jimenez said. A double majority means the “yes” vote should win in both Isabela City and the whole of Basilan for the city to be included in the BARMM.

Final results of the Bangsamoro plebiscite are expected to be out by Saturday, January 26. Until then, the final composition of the BARMM and the ratification of the BOL will remain inconclusive. – Rappler.com