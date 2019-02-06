The towns and barangays that want to be in the new Bangsamoro entity should also get the approval of their parent local government units, following the 'double majority' rule

Published 2:38 PM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – On January 21, majority of the voters in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and Cotabato City approved through a plebiscite the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), which leads the way for the creation of a new Bangsamoro entity.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) scheduled a 2nd plebiscite on Wednesday, February 6, for local government units (LGUs) in Lanao del Norte and North Cotabato, two provinces that host areas that petitioned to be included in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao or BARMM. (READ: Why the second Bangsamoro plebiscite matters)

Over 674,000 voters in Lanao del Norte (except Iligan City) and 7 towns in Cotabato are registered to take part in the plebiscite.

Here's a breakdown of voters per municipality:

Municipality Number of

Registered Voters LANAO DEL NORTE 352,494 Balo-i* 21,411 Munai* 10,926 Nunungan* 9,533 Pantar* 9,853 Tagoloan* 8,723 Tangcal* 6,706 Bacolod 14,944 Baroy 18,138 Kapatagan 32,195 Kauswagan 15,488 Kolambugan 17,091 Lala 45,534 Linamon 12,115 Magsaysay 9,066 Maigo 14,426 Matungao 6,883 Pantao Ragat 9,411 Poona Piagapo 10,984 Salvador 12,832 Sapad 12,488 Sultan Naga Dimaporo 25,970 Tubod 27,777 COTABATO (NORTH COTABATO) 321,849 Aleosan 23,235 Carmen 39,850 Kabacan 48,770 Midsayap 82,128 Pigkawayan 36,992 Pikit 55,892 Tulunan 34,982 TOTAL VOTERS IN 2ND PLEBISCITE 674,343

The LGUs that want to be in BARMM should also get the approval of their parent LGUs, following the "double majority" rule.

This means the voters in 22 Lanao del Norte towns are asked whether the 6 municipalities among them that petitioned for inclusion should be part of BARMM.

The 6 Lanao del Norte towns are: Balo-i, Munai, Nunungan, Pantar, Tagoloan, and Tangcal.

In the ballot, voters are made to write "yes" or "no" beside each box for the question, "Payag ba kayo na isama ang Munisipalidad ng (pangalan ng munisipalidad) sa Rehiyong Awtonomo ng Bangsamoro?" (Do you agree to have the Municipality of (town name) join the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region?).

Assuming that majority of voters in the 6 towns vote "yes," this does not automatically make them part of BARMM. The majority of voters in the other 16 voting towns should also approve the inclusion of the 6.

The same applies in Cotabato's 67 barangays (villages) that also petitioned for inclusion.

Voters are asked the question, "Payag ba kayo na isama ang Barangay (pangalan ng barangay) sa Rehiyong Awtonomo ng Bangsamoro?" (Do you agree to have Barangay (name of village) join the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region?).

Assuming the 67 villages say yes, that's not yet the final vote on it.

Majority of the voters in the 7 towns they belong to should also vote yes to inclusion. These towns are Aleosan, Carmen, Kabacan, Midsayap, Pigkawayan, Pikit, and Tulunan.

The "double majority" rule was applied in the January 21 plebiscite for Isabela City. Its parent LGU, Basilan, wanted Isabela City to be part of BARMM, but the city rejected its inclusion, thus Isabela City wasn't included in BARMM. – Rappler.com