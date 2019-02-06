FAST FACTS: How many are voting in 2nd Bangsamoro plebiscite?
MANILA, Philippines – On January 21, majority of the voters in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and Cotabato City approved through a plebiscite the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), which leads the way for the creation of a new Bangsamoro entity.
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) scheduled a 2nd plebiscite on Wednesday, February 6, for local government units (LGUs) in Lanao del Norte and North Cotabato, two provinces that host areas that petitioned to be included in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao or BARMM. (READ: Why the second Bangsamoro plebiscite matters)
Over 674,000 voters in Lanao del Norte (except Iligan City) and 7 towns in Cotabato are registered to take part in the plebiscite.
Here's a breakdown of voters per municipality:
|Municipality
|Number of
Registered Voters
|LANAO DEL NORTE
|352,494
|Balo-i*
|21,411
|Munai*
|10,926
|Nunungan*
|9,533
|Pantar*
|9,853
|Tagoloan*
|8,723
|Tangcal*
|6,706
|Bacolod
|14,944
|Baroy
|18,138
|Kapatagan
|32,195
|Kauswagan
|15,488
|Kolambugan
|17,091
|Lala
|45,534
|Linamon
|12,115
|Magsaysay
|9,066
|Maigo
|14,426
|Matungao
|6,883
|Pantao Ragat
|9,411
|Poona Piagapo
|10,984
|Salvador
|12,832
|Sapad
|12,488
|Sultan Naga Dimaporo
|25,970
|Tubod
|27,777
|COTABATO (NORTH COTABATO)
|321,849
|Aleosan
|23,235
|Carmen
|39,850
|Kabacan
|48,770
|Midsayap
|82,128
|Pigkawayan
|36,992
|Pikit
|55,892
|Tulunan
|34,982
|TOTAL VOTERS IN 2ND PLEBISCITE
|674,343
The LGUs that want to be in BARMM should also get the approval of their parent LGUs, following the "double majority" rule.
This means the voters in 22 Lanao del Norte towns are asked whether the 6 municipalities among them that petitioned for inclusion should be part of BARMM.
The 6 Lanao del Norte towns are: Balo-i, Munai, Nunungan, Pantar, Tagoloan, and Tangcal.
In the ballot, voters are made to write "yes" or "no" beside each box for the question, "Payag ba kayo na isama ang Munisipalidad ng (pangalan ng munisipalidad) sa Rehiyong Awtonomo ng Bangsamoro?" (Do you agree to have the Municipality of (town name) join the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region?).
Assuming that majority of voters in the 6 towns vote "yes," this does not automatically make them part of BARMM. The majority of voters in the other 16 voting towns should also approve the inclusion of the 6.
The same applies in Cotabato's 67 barangays (villages) that also petitioned for inclusion.
Voters are asked the question, "Payag ba kayo na isama ang Barangay (pangalan ng barangay) sa Rehiyong Awtonomo ng Bangsamoro?" (Do you agree to have Barangay (name of village) join the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region?).
Assuming the 67 villages say yes, that's not yet the final vote on it.
Majority of the voters in the 7 towns they belong to should also vote yes to inclusion. These towns are Aleosan, Carmen, Kabacan, Midsayap, Pigkawayan, Pikit, and Tulunan.
The "double majority" rule was applied in the January 21 plebiscite for Isabela City. Its parent LGU, Basilan, wanted Isabela City to be part of BARMM, but the city rejected its inclusion, thus Isabela City wasn't included in BARMM. – Rappler.com