HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

Are beauty pageants sexist or a celebration of femininity?

Pageant advocates respond to criticisms of sexism by insisting beauty contests empower women in more ways than one

By Natashya Gutierrez | January 28, 2018

Are beauty pageants sexist or a celebration of femininity?

Pageant advocates respond to criticisms of sexism by insisting beauty contests empower women in more ways than one

By Natashya Gutierrez | January 28, 2018