HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

Harry Roque pirouettes for Duterte

The Presidential Spokesman changes his tune on at least 3 issues he championed as private lawyer – the West Philippine Sea, extrajudicial killings, and press freedom

By Carmela Fonbuena | February 14, 2018

Harry Roque pirouettes for Duterte

The Presidential Spokesman changes his tune on at least 3 issues he championed as private lawyer – the West Philippine Sea, extrajudicial killings, and press freedom

By Carmela Fonbuena | February 14, 2018