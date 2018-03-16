HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

State surveillance: A necessary evil?

Proponents of state surveillance argue that monitoring individuals is necessary in the interest of "national security." But who defines what "national security" is? To what extent is state surveillance lawful?

By Jodesz Gavilan and Sofia Tomacruz

State surveillance: A necessary evil?

Proponents of state surveillance argue that monitoring individuals is necessary in the interest of "national security." But who defines what "national security" is? To what extent is state surveillance lawful?

By Jodesz Gavilan and Sofia Tomacruz