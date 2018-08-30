HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

Poor law implementation
denies desaparecidos justice

Hailed as comprehensive by advocates, the Anti-Enforced Or Involuntary Disappearance Act of 2012 still faces several challenges, including lack of funding and overall improper grasp of the concept of human rights

BY JODESZ GAVILAN


Poor law implementation
denies desaparecidos justice

Hailed as comprehensive by advocates, the Anti-Enforced Or Involuntary Disappearance Act of 2012 still faces several challenges, including lack of funding and overall improper grasp of the concept of human rights

BY JODESZ GAVILAN