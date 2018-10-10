HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

Silent addiction: How Filipinos fall prey
to the online gambling market


Foreign online casino sites not regulated by PAGCOR are easily accessible in the Philippines, leaving Filipinos at risk of gambling addiction

By Alex Evangelista and Ralf Rivas

