HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

ITOGON TRAGEDY:

Disaster response gone wrong

In the days leading up to Typhoon Ompong, what could have been done to prevent the tragedy in Itogon, Benguet?

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY RAMBO TALABONG | September 22, 2018

ITOGON TRAGEDY:

Disaster response gone wrong

In the days leading up to Typhoon Ompong, what could have been done to prevent the tragedy in Itogon, Benguet?

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY RAMBO TALABONG | September 22, 2018