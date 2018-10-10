HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

TOMMY OSMEÑA:

Cebu City’s own

The mayor is unfazed by critics calling him names and invoking links to President Duterte. He only has one question for them: how come people vote for me?

BY RAMBO TALABONG

TOMMY OSMEÑA:

Cebu City’s own

The mayor is unfazed by critics calling him names and invoking links to President Duterte. He only has one question for them: how come people vote for me?

BY RAMBO TALABONG