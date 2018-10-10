HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

CRIME CITY?

Killings in Cebu rise as mayor, cops feud

Half a year before Rodrigo Duterte launched his drug war in 2016, killings in Cebu City totalled 32. In the same months in 2018, the police recorded 69.

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY RAMBO TALABONG

