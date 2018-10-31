HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

TROUBLE IN PANGLAO

Erring establishments, politics add to garbage woes

Tourism facilities are contributing to Panglao’s struggle with trash, while mayors fight it out

BY LEILANI CHAVEZ | OCTOBER 31, 2018

TROUBLE IN PANGLAO

Erring establishments, politics add to garbage woes

Tourism facilities are contributing to Panglao’s struggle with trash, while mayors fight it out

BY LEILANI CHAVEZ | OCTOBER 31, 2018