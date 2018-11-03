HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

Road to Marawi rehab:
What caused months of delay?

Failed talks with private firms and insistence on an ill-fitting joint venture agreement for the city’s reconstruction delay the start of rehabilitation efforts

TEXT BY PIA RANADA | NOVEMBER 3, 2018
PHOTOS BY MARTIN SAN DIEGO

Road to Marawi rehab:
What caused months of delay?

Failed talks with private firms and insistence on an ill-fitting joint venture agreement for the city’s reconstruction delay the start of rehabilitation efforts

TEXT BY PIA RANADA | NOVEMBER 3, 2018
PHOTOS BY MARTIN SAN DIEGO