PRESIDENT IN FATIGUES

In 2018, Duterte turns to military for (almost) everything

A third of the Cabinet are now ex-military or police men. The President relies on former generals to carry out radical policies, from Boracay closure to customs bureau overhaul.

By Pia Ranada
December 12, 2018