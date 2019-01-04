HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

DENNIS UY'S GROWING EMPIRE (AND DEBT)

The tycoon from Davao City is on a buying spree for companies. But can he sustain it?

BY RALF RIVAS | JANUARY 3, 2019

DENNIS UY'S GROWING EMPIRE (AND DEBT)

The tycoon from Davao City is on a buying spree for companies. But can he sustain it?

BY RALF RIVAS | JANUARY 3, 2019