HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

Despite new friends,
Philippines sticks it out with U.S. in 2018

Engagements by the Philippines in 2018 show it is not moving away from the US despite President Rodrigo Duterte's rhetoric

BY PATERNO ESMAQUEL II | DECEMBER 21, 2018

Despite new friends,
Philippines sticks it out with U.S. in 2018

Engagements by the Philippines in 2018 show it is not moving away from the US despite President Rodrigo Duterte's rhetoric

BY PATERNO ESMAQUEL II | DECEMBER 21, 2018