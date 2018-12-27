HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, the Speaker:

A missed chance for redemption?

Former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo now has the means – and the platform – to change how the public perceives her, but political observers say she has been too busy with being 'GMA as usual'

By Mara Cepeda

Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, the Speaker:

A missed chance for redemption?

Former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo now has the means – and the platform – to change how the public perceives her, but political observers say she has been too busy with being 'GMA as usual'

By Mara Cepeda