'Na-Duterte kami:' Why farmers feel betrayed by coco levy vetoes

Coconut farmers slam President Duterte for inconsistencies amid the veto of two coconut levy bills, which would have paved the way for the use of funds stolen from them

Text and Photo by Camille Elemia

Published March 09, 2019

