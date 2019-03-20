HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

MANILA BAY REHAB:

Why the bay can't be saved in 6 months

If the Pasig River case is to be followed, it will take years – or even decades – to save Manila Bay

Text by Aika Rey
Photo and Video by Martin San Diego

MANILA BAY REHAB:

Why the bay can't be saved in 6 months

If the Pasig River case is to be followed, it will take years – or even decades – to save Manila Bay

Text by Aika Rey
Photo and Video by Martin San Diego