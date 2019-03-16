HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

MANILA BAY REHAB:

The challenge of cleaning up the nation's waste

The bay's age-old problems will take time to solve

Text by Aika Rey
Research by Addie Pobre
Photos by Martin San Diego

MANILA BAY REHAB:

The challenge of cleaning up the nation's waste

The bay's age-old problems will take time to solve

Text by Aika Rey
Research by Addie Pobre
Photos by Martin San Diego