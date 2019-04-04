HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

DOBLE PLAKA LAW

Duterte's band-aid to stop killings

The Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act aims to take criminals on motorbikes off the road.

Some motorcycle riders want to have the law declared unconstitutional.

BY RAMBO TALABONG | APRIL 4, 2019

DOBLE PLAKA LAW

Duterte's band-aid to stop killings

The Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act aims to take criminals on motorbikes off the road.

Some motorcycle riders want to have the law declared unconstitutional.

BY RAMBO TALABONG | APRIL 4, 2019