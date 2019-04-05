HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

'KAILANGAN MAGMILAGRO'

Otso Diretso plays catch-up on campaign trail

As a slate, which is almost never complete, Otso Diretso goes to only 18 places so far compared to the combined 53 of PDP-Laban and Hugpong ng Pagbabago. The opposition slate needs to work double time.

BY LIAN BUAN | APRIL 5, 2019

